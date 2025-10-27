Stoopid Cats 当前实时价格为 0 USD。跟踪 STOCAT 对 USD 实时价格更新、实时图表、市场市值、24 小时交易量等更多信息。在 MEXC 轻松探索 STOCAT 价格趋势。Stoopid Cats 当前实时价格为 0 USD。跟踪 STOCAT 对 USD 实时价格更新、实时图表、市场市值、24 小时交易量等更多信息。在 MEXC 轻松探索 STOCAT 价格趋势。

Stoopid Cats 价格 (STOCAT)

未上架

1 STOCAT 兑换为 USD 的实时价格：

$0.00022501
$0.00022501$0.00022501
-22.40%1D
此币种数据来自第三方，MEXC 仅作为信息聚合平台。
USD
Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) 实时价格图表
Stoopid Cats（STOCAT）价格信息 (USD)

24 小时价格变化区间：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H最低价
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H最高价

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00152819
$ 0.00152819$ 0.00152819

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.00%

-22.42%

-9.65%

-9.65%

Stoopid Cats（STOCAT）当前实时价格为 --。过去 24 小时内，STOCAT 的交易价格在 $ 0$ 0 之间波动，市场活跃度显著。STOCAT 的历史最高价为 $ 0.00152819，历史最低价为 $ 0

从短期表现来看，STOCAT 在过去 1 小时内的价格变动为 -0.00%，过去 24 小时内变动为 -22.42%，过去 7 天内累计变动为 -9.65%。这些数据为您快速呈现其在 MEXC 的最新价格走势和市场动态。

Stoopid Cats（STOCAT）市场信息

$ 164.10K
$ 164.10K$ 164.10K

--
----

$ 335.04K
$ 335.04K$ 335.04K

729.30M
729.30M 729.30M

1,489,005,018.13
1,489,005,018.13 1,489,005,018.13

Stoopid Cats 的当前市值为 $ 164.10K, 它过去 24 小时的交易量为 --。STOCAT 的流通量为 729.30M，总供应量是 1489005018.13，它的完全稀释估值 (FDV) 是 $ 335.04K

Stoopid Cats（STOCAT）价格历史 USD

今天内，Stoopid Cats 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去30天内，Stoopid Cats 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去60天内，Stoopid Cats 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去90天内，Stoopid Cats 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ 0-22.42%
30天$ 0-23.75%
60天$ 0-64.22%
90天$ 0--

什么是Stoopid Cats (STOCAT)

Stoopid Cats is a character IP and game-driven Web3 project focused on bridging traditional (Web2) entertainment and blockchain (Web3) utility through a unified ecosystem. Launched in April 2024 by a team of game developers, artists, and strategists, the project is preparing for its token launch on centralized exchanges in May 2025.

At the heart of Stoopid Cats is a cultural and emotional message: “Be Stoopid: see the little joy in life.” This motto encourages a shift in perspective, reminding people to embrace simple, positive moments rather than overthinking and stress. It serves as both a branding foundation and a guiding philosophy for the project’s content and community.

The Stoopid Cats ecosystem includes ongoing development of play-to-earn (P2E) and hyper-casual mobile games, built to engage both traditional and Web3-native gamers. These titles integrate optional blockchain features without compromising accessibility, allowing the brand to reach wider audiences while offering deeper utility to NFT and token holders.

In addition to gaming, the project is building a character-driven IP business supported by real-world revenue sources such as merchandise and licensing partnerships. Physical products are designed to extend the brand beyond digital spaces, reinforcing long-term value and recognition.

The project features three NFT collections, each contributing more than just access or rewards. These NFTs serve as keys to an evolving ecosystem - offering DAO-based voting rights, participation in exclusive campaigns, and future utilities within the broader platform.

$STOCAT is the native token of the ecosystem. It will be used across staking, in-game purchases, and future merchant integrations. A dedicated staking protocol is under development, enabling NFT holders to receive quarterly token rewards tied to net income generated from games, merchandise, and partnerships.

Additionally, Stoopid Cats is developing a unique NFT-based lending platform, which will tie into a planned $STOCAT-powered online casino - combining gamification, utility, and financial features under a single cohesive environment.

Rather than approaching the project as a short-term Web3 launch, Stoopid Cats is structured for synergetic, sustainable growth. The team is focused on long-term execution across gaming, character IP, merchandise, and blockchain integrations, while embedding the "Be Stoopid" philosophy as a relatable lifestyle message for a global audience.

With an expanding roadmap, community-centered tokenomics, and scalable IP potential, Stoopid Cats presents a multi-layered ecosystem blending the Be Stoopid movement, interactive products, and practical utility - designed for both cultural relevance and long-term value creation.

Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) 资源

官网

Stoopid Cats 价格预测 (USD)

Stoopid Cats（STOCAT）在明天、下周、下个月将到达多少 USD 呢？您的 Stoopid Cats（STOCAT）资产在 2025、2026、2027、2028，甚至 10 年后、20 年后价值多少呢？您可以使用我们的价格预测工具来进行 Stoopid Cats 的长期和短期价格预测。

现在就查看 Stoopid Cats 价格预测

STOCAT 兑换为当地货币

Stoopid Cats（STOCAT）代币经济

了解 Stoopid Cats（STOCAT）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 STOCAT 代币的完整经济学

大家还在问：关于 Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) 的其他问题

Stoopid Cats（STOCAT）今日价格是多少？
STOCAT 实时价格为 0 USD（以 USD 计），根据最新市场数据实时更新。
当前 STOCAT 兑 USD 的价格是多少？
当前 STOCAT 兑 USD 的价格为 $ 0。查看 MEXC 转换器 获取准确的币种兑换信息。
Stoopid Cats 的市值是多少？
STOCAT 的市值为 $ 164.10K USD。市值=当前价格 × 流通供应量。市值反映该币种的总市场价值及其排名。
STOCAT 的流通供应量是多少？
STOCAT 的流通供应量为 729.30M USD
STOCAT 的历史最高价（ATH）是多少？
STOCAT 的历史最高价是 0.00152819 USD
STOCAT 的历史最低价（ATL）是多少？
STOCAT 的历史最低价是 0 USD
STOCAT 的交易量是多少？
STOCAT 的 24 小时实时交易量为 -- USD
STOCAT 今年会涨吗？
STOCAT 是否会上涨取决于市场行情及项目发展。查看 STOCAT 价格预测 获取更深入的分析。
免责声明

加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。

