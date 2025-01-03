Stohn Coin 价格 (SOH)
今天 Stohn Coin (SOH) 的实时价格为 0.00729061 USD。目前其市值为 $ 197.05K USD。SOH 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Stohn Coin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 44.71K USD
- Stohn Coin 当天价格变化为 +2.42%
- 其循环供应量为 26.94M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SOH兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SOH 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Stohn Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00017203。
在过去30天内，Stohn Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0010697147。
在过去60天内，Stohn Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0022712014。
在过去90天内，Stohn Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.000291680427343824。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00017203
|+2.42%
|30天
|$ -0.0010697147
|-14.67%
|60天
|$ +0.0022712014
|+31.15%
|90天
|$ +0.000291680427343824
|+4.17%
Stohn Coin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+3.03%
+2.42%
-10.32%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Stohn Coin is a decentralized digital currency, without a central bank or single administrator. It can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer Stohn Coin network without the need for intermediaries. Transactions are verified by network nodes through cryptography and recorded in a public distributed ledger, known as a blockchain. Stohn Coin was created in 2021 by a group of enthusiasts passionate about cryptocurrency. Unlike Bitcoin, which has a capped supply of 21 million, Stohn Coin has a maximum supply of 40 million coins. Miners are currently rewarded with 100 coins for each block they mine, but this block reward will halve every 200,000 blocks, mimicking the deflationary model of Bitcoin. Each block is targeted to be mined every 5 minutes on average. For mining, Stohn Coin uses the Scrypt algorithm, a proof-of-work system that's memory-intensive, making it resistant to custom hardware like ASICs and potentially more accessible to individual miners. This combination of features positions Stohn Coin as a unique entrant in the world of digital currency. What makes the project unique? Stohn coin's unique characteristic is its implementation of the LWMA3 (Linearly Weighted Moving Average 3) hashrate difficulty calculation algorithm. This is a distinguishing factor as the difficulty adjustment algorithm is an essential aspect of any cryptocurrency, ensuring stability and fairness of the mining process. Most cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, use some version of a difficulty adjustment algorithm, but LWMA3 stands out due to its specific properties. LWMA3 aims to keep block times consistent by responding quickly to changes in hashrate, ensuring a more stable and predictable issuance of new coins. This can be particularly beneficial for a smaller or newer cryptocurrency like Stohn coin, which may experience more variability in mining power. History of the project. The genesis block of Stohn Coin was successfully mined by Jason Stanley
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 SOH 兑换 AUD
A$0.0117378821
|1 SOH 兑换 GBP
￡0.005832488
|1 SOH 兑换 EUR
€0.0070718917
|1 SOH 兑换 USD
$0.00729061
|1 SOH 兑换 MYR
RM0.0325890267
|1 SOH 兑换 TRY
₺0.2575043452
|1 SOH 兑换 JPY
¥1.1470316713
|1 SOH 兑换 RUB
₽0.8088931795
|1 SOH 兑换 INR
₹0.6252427136
|1 SOH 兑换 IDR
Rp117.5904674083
|1 SOH 兑换 PHP
₱0.4230011922
|1 SOH 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.3700713636
|1 SOH 兑换 BRL
R$0.0451288759
|1 SOH 兑换 CAD
C$0.0104984784
|1 SOH 兑换 BDT
৳0.871227895
|1 SOH 兑换 NGN
₦11.2682939099
|1 SOH 兑换 UAH
₴0.3070075871
|1 SOH 兑换 VES
Bs0.37182111
|1 SOH 兑换 PKR
Rs2.031893007
|1 SOH 兑换 KZT
₸3.8270599073
|1 SOH 兑换 THB
฿0.2509427962
|1 SOH 兑换 TWD
NT$0.2397881629
|1 SOH 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0066344551
|1 SOH 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0566480397
|1 SOH 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0737080671