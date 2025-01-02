STIMA 价格 (STIMA)
今天 STIMA (STIMA) 的实时价格为 1.005 USD。目前其市值为 $ 3.20M USD。STIMA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
STIMA 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 8.89K USD
- STIMA 当天价格变化为 -0.25%
- 其循环供应量为 3.19M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 STIMA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 STIMA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，STIMA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.002521600106209。
在过去30天内，STIMA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0028029450。
在过去60天内，STIMA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0092976570。
在过去90天内，STIMA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.010959773284602。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.002521600106209
|-0.25%
|30天
|$ +0.0028029450
|+0.28%
|60天
|$ -0.0092976570
|-0.92%
|90天
|$ -0.010959773284602
|-1.07%
STIMA 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.01%
-0.25%
-0.10%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
STIMA is the first cryptocurrency based on a value standard, a cross-property sharing concept that will revolutionize how we own, transact and monetize real-world assets of value. Anything, from artwork and jewelry to rare wines and spirits, luxury watches and collectible vehicles, can be staked and converted into STIMA tokens. More specifically STIMA is a utility token, that through a cryptographic system correlates its native crypto currency to the value of physical assets. Ultimately this token allows for an economic exchange that goes beyond conventional rules surrounding transactional elements related to a given asset. In particular, a person holding an asset with a proven intrinsic value determined by objective valuation metrics can unburden the asset sale process by receiving STIMA. In turn, STIMA as an ecosystem will allow its wider investor base to tap into a pool of historically appreciating assets, with fractional ownership guaranteeing diversification to all token holders. These assets have all been minted by owners prior to the listing date on crypto exchanges, optimizing their asset’s value and allowing them, should they choose to, unlock their tokens by handing staked property into a STIMA accredited vault. They will then be free to exchange the tokens into fiat or other crypto currencies, sell privately or finally convert STIMA into any other real world asset on our platform.
