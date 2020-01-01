StellaSwap（STELLA）信息

StellaSwap is one of the first automated market-making (AMM), decentralized exchange (DEX) for the Moonbeam parachain network. Users can swap, earn, yield farm, bridge assets, explore new projects and engage in NFT trading all from a single unified platform. StellaSwap's products are structured in such a way that facilitates decentralized governance of STELLA holders, while continuing to innovate on the collective foundations by design.

The unique value proposition of StellaSwap is that we're committed in establishing a strong foundation with our native token, STELLA, as a governance token, diverse farms, a built in bridge and user-centered service.

StellaSwap's main objective is to create a broader range of network effects to address the issues of liquidity in the DeFi space, instead of limiting ourselves to a single solution like many DEXs are doing now. This manifests itself in the diverse product suite of StellaSwap that will be explained in more details. Our products are structured in such a way that facilitates decentralized governance of STELLA holders, while continuing to innovate on the collective foundations by design.