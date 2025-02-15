Stella Fantasy Token 价格 (SFTY)
今天 Stella Fantasy Token (SFTY) 的实时价格为 0.00054597 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。SFTY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Stella Fantasy Token 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 153.02 USD
- Stella Fantasy Token 当天价格变化为 -0.72%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SFTY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SFTY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Stella Fantasy Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Stella Fantasy Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0001857287。
在过去60天内，Stella Fantasy Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0001928214。
在过去90天内，Stella Fantasy Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0001526977783315826。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.72%
|30天
|$ -0.0001857287
|-34.01%
|60天
|$ -0.0001928214
|-35.31%
|90天
|$ -0.0001526977783315826
|-21.85%
Stella Fantasy Token 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.03%
-0.72%
-0.06%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Stella Fantasy is a high-quality Web3 ARPG built on Binance Smart Chain. The players can conquer Abyss Rifts, gather resources, craft gear, and battle in an Anime-inspired world. And the game offers intriguing features where players can trade their characters and weapons on the Marketplace or use them to tackle more challenging content, earning better rewards in return. In order to maintain the game's ecosystem, Stella Fantasy Token (SFTY) has been issued and this token plays a crucial role in awakening and crafting NFTs and purchasing high-grade items. What makes your project unique? Stella Fantasy Token (SFTY) is integral to our collectible RPG's character growth ecosystem, providing players with diverse uses. Our goal is to create a sustainable environment where players and token holders thrive, earning rewards through Burn to Earn mechanisms, such as clearing challenging content or excelling in PvP activities. This dynamic gaming experience is achieved through SFTY tokens, building a self-sustaining ecosystem that rewards skill and dedication. History of your project. Ring Games was founded in 2019 by Jooho YUN, CEO, and a team of developers who had previously worked together with him for the global hit mobile character collectible RPG ‘King’s Raid’ which recorded over 10 million global downloads Worldwide and grossed 200 million dollars sales in 2017. What’s next for your project? Our team aims to create immersive and engaging games by breaking free from outdated graphics and gameplay mechanics. We are committed to deliver a full-fledged action RPG that lasts for years. What can your token be used for? Stella Fanatsy tokens can be used in the following ways. [Reward] - SFTY Abyss Rift - Seasonal Boss Raid Contents - Asynchronous PvP Contents (Future Update) [Use] - Awakening Character NFT - Crafting High-grade Gear NFT - Purchasing High-grade Item - Crafting High-grade Rune NFT (Future Update)
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
