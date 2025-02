什么是Steamboat Willie (MICKEY)

We are the first project to take advantage of the copyright laws being lifted on Steamboat Willie on January 1, 2024 and are dropping an NFT collection featuring the iconic character. You can only get the Steamboat Willie NFTs using $MICKEY, which will be burned after mint is done. 1928 supply + instant reveal (12am ET/9pm PT) Jan 1st, 2024.

