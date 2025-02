什么是Steakhouse Resteaking Vault (STEAKLRT)

SteakLRT is an ERC-20 liquid restaking token (LRT). It is a tokenized representation of assets (specifically Lido Staked ETH, or "stETH") deposited into the Steakhouse Resteaking Vault on Mellow protocol. Mellow protocol is a modular liquid restaking primitive for permissionless LRT creation and curation, and leverages Symbiotic for restaking. SteakLRT will eventually allow holders to earn the restaking rewards from AVS's that the Steakhouse Resteaking Vault allocates to.

Steakhouse Resteaking Vault (STEAKLRT) 资源 官网