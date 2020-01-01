StarShip（STARSHIP）信息

StarShip is a Binance Smart Chain Project created to bridge businesses and users onto blockchain technology. Within its first 6 months StarShip developed a non-custodial wallet, a token generator, online learning platform, and decentralized exchange. The core of StarShip business model is its DeFi platform. With profit that is generated from StarShip products, StarShip purchases the native token in the form of buybacks, thus increasing its value for investors. The StarShip token purchased is then distributed to stakeholders and operations. StarShip’s next-generation business model is the future of global business.