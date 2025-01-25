什么是Starlink Program (SLK)

The Starlink project was founded by the Starlink Foundation in the United States, which is committed to restoring the 1:1 simulation of its star artists to the metauniverse and allowing them to enjoy artists' image rights and intellectual property rights. Through Starlink TOKEN-SLK, many token holders can get “star time” shooting, endorsement, etc. Different “star time” values are different. The Starlink Project is a metaverse project co-founded by Upfluence, NoxInfluencer and other global first-line Internet media companies. It is committed to restoring its artists 1:1 to the metaverse, and also enjoys all intellectual property rights of artists. At the same time, we have reached a strategic cooperation with BTOK (Telegram), which can grab red envelopes, wear badges, wear NFT avatars and other landing applications in BTOK

