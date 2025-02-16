什么是Staked LINK (STLINK)

stake.link is the first of its kind delegated liquid staking protocol for the industry standard decentralized oracle network, Chainlink. It allows users to earn rewards by increasing the security guarantees and user assurances of oracle services by backing them with staked LINK tokens. The protocol is powered by the SDL token, which also governs the platform, ensuring decentralized decision-making and fairness. The protocol also enables DeFi interoperability through stLINK, a liquid staking receipt token. This allows anyone to easily participate in the staking process by providing LINK collateral, while receiving a share of the rewards generated by the most reliable and performant Chainlink node operators. With stake.link, users can participate in the security and reliability of the Chainlink network, while earning rewards for their contributions.

Staked LINK (STLINK) 资源 官网