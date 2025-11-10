Founded in 2025, Aria is the first protocol to bring iconic real-world IP—starting with music—onchain as liquid revenue-generating tokens. Built on Story Protocol, Aria transforms cultural assets into programmable IP Real-World Assets (IPRWAs). Retail investors access income-producing IP through Aria, while institutions scale tokenized portfolios via Aria PRIME. Early offerings include partial rights to works by Justin Bieber,Miley Cyrus, and BLACKPINK. Aria enables investors to co-own IP and earn real-world revenue from streaming and licensing, while creators tokenize and manage their IP with permissioned onchain tools for automated attribution, licensing, and royalty payouts.

Looking ahead, Aria will power a permissioned remix economy, where smart contracts govern how IP is licensed, monetized, and remixed—laying the financial rails for the next era of the IP economy.