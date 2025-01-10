STACKS 价格 (STACKS)
今天 STACKS (STACKS) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 34.39K USD。STACKS 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
STACKS 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 3.56 USD
- STACKS 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 805.75B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 STACKS兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 STACKS 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，STACKS 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，STACKS 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，STACKS 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，STACKS 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-44.50%
|60天
|$ 0
|-61.82%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
STACKS 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-1.64%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the STACKS project about? STACKS aims to be a respected store of value and DeFi banking system on the Binance Smart Chain where holders can park their idle crypto money and earn passive rewards in the form of BNB automatically sent to their wallets multiple times per day just for holding. What makes the STACKS project unique? STACKS utilizes a 3% tax on both buys and sells to power it's unique tokenomics. - 1.5% of all transaction volume is converted into the BNB rewards that are passively added to holders wallets. - 0.5% of the tax is automatically added to the Pancakeswap liquidity pool for chart stabilization and security for the holder base. - 0.5% of the tax is utilized for the "True Burn" mechanism burning tokens not to the traditional "dead" wallet, but instead to the 0x0 wallet, which eradicates the tokens from circulation and updates not only circulating supply, but also the individual holder percentage in real time. -0.5% of the tax is sent to the developer wallet, which transparently funds and compensates the development efforts. History of the STACKS project. The STACKS Token was officially launched on July 4th 2023 by a team dedicated to bringing a sustainable DeFi rewards yielding financial system to the Binance Smart Chain. What’s next for the STACKS project? Now that the STACKS Token has launched and contract has been verified, the project is focused on mass adoption and awareness efforts. The long-term goal is focused on said mass adoption, and ultimately a debit style card where STACKS can be converted seamlessly to Fiat currency for spending in various retail and real-world scenarios. What can STACKS be used for? STACKS on the Binance Smart Chain can be used for a store of value and financial system where the individual holder can potentially earn not only an ROI due to token price appreciation as with other tokens in the cryptocurrency space, but also potential passive income rewards based on the transaction volume of the token in a DeFi manner.
