什么是Stacking DAO Stacked Stacks (STSTX)

Stacking DAO is a Liquid Stacking protocol that gives users an auto-compounding tokenized representation of stacked STX (stSTX). Stacking on the Stacks network can be complex, given that solo Stacking requires running a node and locking a minimum of ~90,000 STX. Moreover, Stacked tokens are locked for 2 weeks cycles even if performed via a community pool. Stacking DAO eliminates these issues through liquid stacking, and stSTX is already integrated with most DeFi apps in the Stacks ecosystem, unlocking more liquidity for the whole ecosystem.

