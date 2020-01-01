Squirrel Swap（SQRL）代币经济学
Swap with Squirrel: It’s Fast, Rewarding, and Peanuts!
Squirrel Swap is the first Swap-to-Earn DEX on Solana, combining high-speed trading with innovative rewards. Designed for both beginners and experienced traders, Squirrel lets you stake $SQRL to earn $PNUT tokens on every trade, creating a seamless way to maximize gains while engaging with DeFi’s first-ever swap-and-earn ecosystem.
Why Choose Squirrel Swap?
• Earn $PNUT: $SQRL stakers are rewarded with $PNUT—the 2024 viral meme token that reached a $2 billion market cap in just two weeks.
• Low Fees with High Rewards: Transaction fees power the ecosystem, with a portion allocated to purchasing $PNUT and boosting the Squirrel Staking Pool, providing significant benefits for $SQRL holders.
• Community-Driven: Built for meme culture, Squirrel Swap rewards loyal supporters who believe in the fun and future of crypto.
Making a Difference with Every Swap
Squirrel Swap is more than just trading; it’s about giving back. A percentage of all transaction fees are donated to the Pnuts Freedom Farm Foundation, an organization dedicated to rescuing and caring for animals in need. Every trade helps support this noble cause, blending DeFi innovation with philanthropy.
Squirrel Swap（SQRL）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Squirrel Swap（SQRL）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Squirrel Swap（SQRL）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Squirrel Swap（SQRL）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 SQRL 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
SQRL 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 SQRL 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 SQRL 代币的实时价格吧！
