什么是Sprint Coin (SPRX)

Sprint is a cryptocurrency based on a blockchain architecture that was designed to be ASIC and GPU resistant, completely decentralized and accessible for the regular people. We removed the need of specialized hardware and high electricity costs by implementing a CPU friendly mining algorithm (YesPower). You can run a miner on your pc on several cores without even noticing it in terms of performance.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

Sprint Coin (SPRX) 资源 官网