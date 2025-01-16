Sports Bet 价格 (SBET)
今天 Sports Bet (SBET) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 30.24K USD。SBET 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Sports Bet 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 6.60K USD
- Sports Bet 当天价格变化为 -0.24%
- 其循环供应量为 826.92M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SBET兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SBET 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Sports Bet 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Sports Bet 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Sports Bet 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Sports Bet 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.24%
|30天
|$ 0
|-0.37%
|60天
|$ 0
|-0.26%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Sports Bet 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
-0.24%
-0.21%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
SBET aims to extend the experience of live streaming and betting for sports and e-sports through the metaverse. The project aims to bring real-time streaming, real-time 3D content, and experience to almost every person connected to the internet in VR and AR. In other words, the idea is to convert real-life sports events like a soccer match, into 3D and stream it on the metaverse with a lot more features! In addition, SBET offers a metaverse platform for a different audience and a decentralized betting protocol. Everything will be scalable. The Sbetverse will allow gaming and streaming platforms to build their arenas, where gamers, athletes, sport associations or influencers can: 1 - Book a time slot to offer their streaming content, competitions, or metacasts. 2 - Create NFTs, which can also be used as betting assets, traded, or sold later. 3 - Engage community with custom ads, sell digital and physical goods. 4 - Create language specific virtual chat lounges and events. 5 - Create prizes that can be rewarded in form of tokens. The SBET Project will also offer an fair, and straightforward solution for the sports betting community. The platform allows users to have more control over their own bets and transactions. No customer identification process is required due to the way a blockchain works, and users can bet any amount. To avoid sensitive data collection, SBET will work with cryptocurrency only. All you will need to bet is a crypto wallet, like Metamask or Trust-Wallet. Think of the SBET protocol as a Decentralized Autonomous Organization, leveraging Ethereum 2.0 scalability and speed and most important, the staking for token stability, offering interoperability between different technologies so, that users can interact with each other regardless of their platform. The project counts on the community and investors for long-term growth, the community will decide what features and which sports are included first in the project. You are the target audience, therefore you have the voice!
