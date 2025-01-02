什么是SportPoint (POINT)

SportPoint is an innovative decentralized platform built on the Binance Smart Chain, designed to create a comprehensive sports ecosystem. The platform connects users, trainers, and sports facilities globally, offering a seamless experience for finding, booking, and managing various sports activities. SportPoint aims to simplify access to sports services by providing users with tools to discover nearby gyms, stadiums, and other sports venues, compare trainers, check availability, and pay only for the services they use. For trainers, SportPoint offers a freelance platform to manage their schedules, find clients, and conduct training sessions in various locations, including outdoors or at clients' homes. Sports facilities benefit from a management platform that enhances visibility, handles bookings, and manages client registrations, providing a unified approach to sports management. SportPoint leverages blockchain technology to ensure secure, transparent, and low-cost transactions, making it easier for all stakeholders to participate in the sports ecosystem.

