Spiral DAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) dedicated to acquiring the most relevant and important DeFi governance tokens within a single community-controlled DAO Treasury. Similarly to yield aggregators (such as Yearn, Beefy, and Harvest), Spiral DAO aggregates liquidity, but instead of continuously selling reward tokens from third-party protocols, Spiral DAO redirects and secures them within the DAO, thus reducing the selling pressure and circulating supply of tokens of the protocols it supports. Spiral DAO distributes native COIL reward tokens to its users, providing an additional yield boost and incentive for Liquidity Providers (LPs) to pool their liquidity and contribute their yield within the Spiral DAO treasury.

