Spinning Cat 价格 (OIIAOIIA)
今天 Spinning Cat (OIIAOIIA) 的实时价格为 0.00760678 USD。目前其市值为 $ 7.60M USD。OIIAOIIA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Spinning Cat 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 685.98K USD
- Spinning Cat 当天价格变化为 +24.25%
- 其循环供应量为 999.82M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 OIIAOIIA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 OIIAOIIA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Spinning Cat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00148474。
在过去30天内，Spinning Cat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0002435074。
在过去60天内，Spinning Cat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Spinning Cat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00148474
|+24.25%
|30天
|$ -0.0002435074
|-3.20%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Spinning Cat 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+8.84%
+24.25%
+24.28%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
OIIAOIIA is a unique, community-driven project inspired by the viral spinning cat meme, a symbol of internet culture’s playful and absurd nature. Originally created as a lighthearted crypto coin, OIIAOIIA quickly captured the imagination of online communities who resonated with its charm and simplicity. The project’s viral roots gave it an organic following, but as its popularity grew, it became clear that its true potential could only be realized through collective ownership and participation. Recognizing the power of its community, the project underwent a significant transition to full community ownership. This move was aimed at fostering transparency, decentralization, and inclusivity, empowering individuals to have a direct role in shaping OIIAOIIA’s future. By putting the decision-making process into the hands of its supporters, the project ensures that it evolves in a way that aligns with the interests and creativity of its participants. At its core, OIIAOIIA celebrates the whimsical and collaborative spirit of internet culture while exploring the possibilities of decentralized technology. Unlike traditional meme-based tokens that often rely on fleeting hype, OIIAOIIA is building a decentralized ecosystem where the community actively contributes to its growth. This ecosystem encourages creativity, governance, and innovation, turning a simple meme into a collective symbol of empowerment. The project’s community-first approach is what sets it apart. Every decision, from developmental milestones to the coin’s utility, is shaped by the collective input of its members. This decentralization ensures that no single entity has control over the project, reinforcing trust and alignment with the principles of blockchain technology. In a space where meme coins are often short-lived and centralized, OIIAOIIA positions itself as a sustainable project rooted in transparency and collaboration. OIIAOIIA also aims to bridge the gap between internet culture and blockchain by creating value in unexpected places. It is a testament to the power of community-driven projects to turn simple ideas into something greater. By combining the universality of humor with decentralized governance, OIIAOIIA is not just a meme coin—it’s a platform for exploring the intersection of creativity, technology, and collective ownership. As the project continues to evolve, OIIAOIIA remains committed to its vision of fostering a decentralized community that values transparency, innovation, and fun. It is a project that invites everyone to take part in its journey, transforming a spinning cat meme into a lasting and meaningful endeavor in the world of crypto.
|1 OIIAOIIA 兑换 AUD
A$0.0122469158
|1 OIIAOIIA 兑换 GBP
￡0.006085424
|1 OIIAOIIA 兑换 EUR
€0.0073025088
|1 OIIAOIIA 兑换 USD
$0.00760678
|1 OIIAOIIA 兑换 MYR
RM0.0340023066
|1 OIIAOIIA 兑换 TRY
₺0.2685954018
|1 OIIAOIIA 兑换 JPY
¥1.1931995108
|1 OIIAOIIA 兑换 RUB
₽0.84815597
|1 OIIAOIIA 兑换 INR
₹0.6523574528
|1 OIIAOIIA 兑换 IDR
Rp122.6899828234
|1 OIIAOIIA 兑换 PHP
₱0.4403564942
|1 OIIAOIIA 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.3861962206
|1 OIIAOIIA 兑换 BRL
R$0.0472381038
|1 OIIAOIIA 兑换 CAD
C$0.0109537632
|1 OIIAOIIA 兑换 BDT
৳0.90901021
|1 OIIAOIIA 兑换 NGN
₦11.7569631002
|1 OIIAOIIA 兑换 UAH
₴0.3203215058
|1 OIIAOIIA 兑换 VES
Bs0.38794578
|1 OIIAOIIA 兑换 PKR
Rs2.120009586
|1 OIIAOIIA 兑换 KZT
₸3.9930270254
|1 OIIAOIIA 兑换 THB
฿0.2606843506
|1 OIIAOIIA 兑换 TWD
NT$0.2501869942
|1 OIIAOIIA 兑换 CHF
Fr0.006846102
|1 OIIAOIIA 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0591046806
|1 OIIAOIIA 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0769045458