SpineDAO Token（SPINE）信息

SpineDAO is the first surgical Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) focused on making advanced spine treatments accessible to everyone. Led by a team of experienced spine surgeons and a biomechanical engineer, SpineDAO leverages blockchain, artificial intelligence, and community-based decision-making to tackle major challenges in spine care. We envision a world where the 600 million+ people living with spinal diseases gain quicker and more efficient access to spine care through decentralized and AI-powered solutions. By creating the world’s largest decentralized spine care and developing AI-powered tools for triage, decision-making, and monitoring, we are building the foundation for a comprehensive and innovative spine care ecosystem.