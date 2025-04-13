什么是Spectra Chain (SPCT)

Spectra Chain / VM is a decentralized Layer 2 solution compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) ecosystem, utilizing native BTC as gas. SpectraVM bridges the EVM ecosystem with Bitcoin Network, enabling a secure, scalable and flexible layer 2 system. Speed SpectraChain delivers exceptional transaction speed and cost-efficiency, ideal for high-demand applications. It's high scalability and enterprise readiness ensure a robust platform for business needs, promoting superior performance. Secure Rooted in Bitcoin's unmatched security architecture and enhanced by Proof of Stake consensus, SpectraChain integrates rollup technologies for extra security layers. Its community-driven ethos contributes to a continuously evolving and strengthening platform. Simple SpectraChain eases blockchain development with EVM compatibility and BRC20 interoperability, streamlining the entry for Ethereum developers. The Spectra BRC20 bridge further simplifies asset transfers, enhancing the platform's usability and fostering widespread adoption.

Spectra Chain (SPCT) 资源 白皮书 官网