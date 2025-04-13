SpartaDEX 价格 (SPARTA)
今天 SpartaDEX (SPARTA) 的实时价格为 0.0041971 USD。目前其市值为 $ 167.05K USD。SPARTA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
SpartaDEX 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- SpartaDEX 当天价格变化为 -0.42%
- 其循环供应量为 39.72M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SPARTA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SPARTA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，SpartaDEX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，SpartaDEX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0025486289。
在过去60天内，SpartaDEX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0032036586。
在过去90天内，SpartaDEX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.04108026935874245。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.42%
|30天
|$ -0.0025486289
|-60.72%
|60天
|$ -0.0032036586
|-76.33%
|90天
|$ -0.04108026935874245
|-90.73%
SpartaDEX 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.16%
-0.42%
-3.54%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
SpartaDEX is a combination of real-time strategy game set in the realities of ancient Greece and a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. We called it a gamified DEX. The main goal is to provide the exchange with user engagement known from video games, which builds loyalty and consistency in providing liquidity. By combining a decentralized exchange with a strategy game, we wanted to - Provide a more stable and deeper liquidity for projects, through the gamified yield that depends on the player’s progress in the game, additionally giving a chance to monetize this progress by encapsulating it in the form of tradable NFT; - Promote and facilitate the launch of new, promising projects - Build an exchange fully managed by the community, where the community decides which projects will be whitelisted and therefore providing liquidity for them will be additionally incentivized with EXP points and token rewards - Build a decentralized exchange with a user-friendly, intuitive and inviting interface - Build a loyal and valuable community of the decentralized exchange by implementing gaming layer - Provide SAS with the opportunity to earn Real Yield from the from the basic mechanics implemented in the game itself (microtransactions). This makes SpartaDEX a very competitive and distinctive compared to other exchanges - Reward liquidity providers of certain pools with the opportunity to receive tokens of other projects in the "Dual Rewards" program SpartaDEX is a multichain protocol that will initially operate on the Arbitrum blockchain. This chain was chosen for its modern approach to scalability, transaction fees, and speed of operation, which are particularly valuable for gaming projects that involve a substantial number of transactions made by players.
|1 SPARTA 兑换 VND
₫107.6178411
|1 SPARTA 兑换 AUD
A$0.006673389
|1 SPARTA 兑换 GBP
￡0.003189796
|1 SPARTA 兑换 EUR
€0.003693448
|1 SPARTA 兑换 USD
$0.0041971
|1 SPARTA 兑换 MYR
RM0.018551182
|1 SPARTA 兑换 TRY
₺0.159741626
|1 SPARTA 兑换 JPY
¥0.602325821
|1 SPARTA 兑换 RUB
₽0.349114778
|1 SPARTA 兑换 INR
₹0.360782716
|1 SPARTA 兑换 IDR
Rp69.951638686
|1 SPARTA 兑换 KRW
₩5.961770695
|1 SPARTA 兑换 PHP
₱0.239990178
|1 SPARTA 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.215227288
|1 SPARTA 兑换 BRL
R$0.024595006
|1 SPARTA 兑换 CAD
C$0.005791998
|1 SPARTA 兑换 BDT
৳0.508898375
|1 SPARTA 兑换 NGN
₦6.672633522
|1 SPARTA 兑换 UAH
₴0.173382201
|1 SPARTA 兑换 VES
Bs0.2979941
|1 SPARTA 兑换 PKR
Rs1.174306609
|1 SPARTA 兑换 KZT
₸2.164528412
|1 SPARTA 兑换 THB
฿0.140476937
|1 SPARTA 兑换 TWD
NT$0.135860127
|1 SPARTA 兑换 AED
د.إ0.015403357
|1 SPARTA 兑换 CHF
Fr0.003399651
|1 SPARTA 兑换 HKD
HK$0.032527525
|1 SPARTA 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.038949088
|1 SPARTA 兑换 MXN
$0.08520113