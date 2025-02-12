Sparko 价格 (SPARKO)
今天 Sparko (SPARKO) 的实时价格为 0.03708539 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。SPARKO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Sparko 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 62.46 USD
- Sparko 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SPARKO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SPARKO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Sparko 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Sparko 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0097648909。
在过去60天内，Sparko 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0178479261。
在过去90天内，Sparko 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.02308663217434305。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0097648909
|-26.33%
|60天
|$ -0.0178479261
|-48.12%
|90天
|$ -0.02308663217434305
|-38.36%
Sparko 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-5.28%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Meet Sparko Coin, the crypto token paying homage to the legend of the loyal mechanical marvel. Sparko Coin’s origins trace back to the tale of the groundbreaking creation unveiled in 1940 by Westinghouse. Inspired by the unwavering loyalty and companionship of Sparko, the token embodies the spirit of steadfast support within the crypto community. With a symbolic representation of Sparko's sleek chrome exterior and loyal electronic eyes, the token's design echoes the beloved pet's iconic features. The community around Sparko Coin is reminiscent of the adventures embarked upon by Richard and Sparko, as members join together in the pursuit of innovation and camaraderie. However, Sparko Coin's narrative doesn't just dwell on the tragedy but rather highlights the legacy left behind. Much like the memories of the pioneering robotic companion, Sparko Coin stands as a reminder of the loyalty and dedication within the crypto world. Its story underlines the importance of community support and resilience in the face of challenges. This meme token is more than just a digital asset; it represents the fusion of technology and human emotions, symbolizing loyalty, support, and the strength of shared experiences within the crypto landscape.
