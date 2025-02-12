SpaceXpanse 价格 (ROD)
今天 SpaceXpanse (ROD) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。ROD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
SpaceXpanse 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 13.96 USD
- SpaceXpanse 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ROD兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ROD 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，SpaceXpanse 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，SpaceXpanse 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，SpaceXpanse 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，SpaceXpanse 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|+24.56%
|60天
|$ 0
|-16.20%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
SpaceXpanse 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
✅SpaceXpanse Multiverse is a top-notch project that merges blockchain and AI to create a trustless GameFi platform. This platform, designed for immersive user experience and decentralized applications, provides a space where users can interact and engage without limits. ✅Key to the platform is the ROD blockchain, which powers transactions and storage for its native utility coin - ROD, tokens, NFTs, and a name-value database. The platform also features decentralized DNS for secure domain resolution and digital IDs for trustless user authentication. ✅The Multiverse platform offers atomic trading for asset exchange and a Play-and-Earn model, allowing users to earn rewards while using applications. Development tools like SpeX Library and Democrit facilitate seamless integration with third-party applications, while the DappEngine simplifies the creation of decentralized apps. ✅The Metaverse Simulator is a tool for testing virtual environments, while Metalog will be its inner decentralized social network. The AI-powered chatbot - D.A.R.M.A., will welcome and assist the users in every possible way. There will be Startup Hub that will support projects and initiatives by third parties. ✅Our team of devoted professionals with expertise in different fields follows a structured roadmap, with stages focused on laying the foundation, scaling up, and community engagement. ✅The platform operates under the MIT license, promoting collaboration and innovation by granting developers freedom to modify and distribute their software. Also, it ensures transparency through a registered NGO, allowing community members to track expenses and contribute to development through donations. ✅This is a long-term project that is based on real development and not on mere speculation. The people behind it have the vision, the energy, the knowledge, and the agenda to become major players in the field, so trusting SpaceXpanse Multiverse in this early stage is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 ROD 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 ROD 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 ROD 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 ROD 兑换 USD
$--
|1 ROD 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 ROD 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 ROD 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 ROD 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 ROD 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 ROD 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 ROD 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 ROD 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 ROD 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 ROD 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 ROD 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 ROD 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 ROD 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 ROD 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 ROD 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 ROD 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 ROD 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 ROD 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 ROD 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 ROD 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 ROD 兑换 MAD
.د.م--