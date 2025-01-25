Sowaka 价格 (SWK)
今天 Sowaka (SWK) 的实时价格为 0.143725 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。SWK 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Sowaka 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 9.22K USD
- Sowaka 当天价格变化为 -4.90%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SWK兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SWK 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Sowaka 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0074092020265912。
在过去30天内，Sowaka 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0485549760。
在过去60天内，Sowaka 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0886059307。
在过去90天内，Sowaka 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.237750320037352。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0074092020265912
|-4.90%
|30天
|$ -0.0485549760
|-33.78%
|60天
|$ -0.0886059307
|-61.64%
|90天
|$ -0.237750320037352
|-62.32%
Sowaka 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.60%
-4.90%
-26.74%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The SWK token, a utility token issued by the Avacus ecosystem, is designed to generate advertising revenue for various communities. Built on top of Avacus, a Web3 super-app, it seamlessly integrates messaging with Web3 wallets. Users can send cryptocurrencies and NFTs on Ethereum and EVM-compatible blockchains to friends as easily as sending a message. Avacus envisions a world where this super-app becomes the central hub for all your needs, with Web3 advertising being the key to its success. Avacus goes beyond messaging by offering native community management features. This provides an alternative to popular platforms for group and community building within the Web3 space. These features will foster a variety of communities within the Avacus ecosystem, such as those between NFT creators and fans, musicians and followers, or groups with shared hobbies or goals. These communities themselves become platforms for advertising, allowing them to generate income through incentive-based advertising (ads with token rewards), thereby revitalizing the community itself. Currently, external income options in Web3 are limited to DeFi transaction fees and NFT sales commissions. Avacus introduces a new channel for earning through Web3 advertising. The ecosystem empowers users to: Earn income by managing or participating in communities. Save Avacus-generated income for asset management in DeFi. Make purchases using Avacus. Avacus aspires to become a daily-used Web3 super-app, ultimately realizing its vision of a self-sustaining Avacus ecosystem fueled by Web3 advertising.
