SoundLinX 价格 (SDLX)
今天 SoundLinX (SDLX) 的实时价格为 0.02128197 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。SDLX 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
SoundLinX 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 426.86 USD
- SoundLinX 当天价格变化为 +0.16%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SDLX兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SDLX 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，SoundLinX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，SoundLinX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0071166716。
在过去60天内，SoundLinX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，SoundLinX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.16%
|30天
|$ +0.0071166716
|+33.44%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
SoundLinX 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.08%
+0.16%
+22.12%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Technology at SoundLinX Data-Over-Sound Technology Soundlinx harnesses the power of data-over-sound technology, a cutting-edge method of transmitting data using sound waves. This technique involves encoding data into sound and then decoding it at the receiving end, utilizing the built-in speakers and microphones of devices. It's a secure, efficient, and universally accessible way of data transfer, offering real-time communication. Integration with Ethereum Blockchain We take this a step further by integrating with the Ethereum blockchain. Each sound transaction is recorded on this decentralized ledger, providing an immutable and transparent record. Ethereum's smart contracts automate processes, enabling actions or rewards based on the data received. Sound Recognition Methods in Soundlinx Soundlinx's sound recognition operates in two innovative ways: 1. Cross-Referencing with Library: Soundlinx compares a snippet of sound against a secure library. It analyzes various audio characteristics to accurately identify the song or sound. 2. Unique Audio Markers: Soundlinx can detect unique, inaudible markers embedded within media files. These markers are unique to each file, offering precise identification, recognizing the special container inside the broadband waves with exact data of the transaction ( MP4file). How does the token system benefit users? Tokens serve as a currency within the platform, allowing users to upload snippets and earn rewards, fostering a vibrant, participatory music community. We also planing to develop second layer of ETH network , L2 (SDLX)will allow us to increase number of transactions and brings developers , who can create a side chaines by using SoundLinx SDK.
|1 SDLX 兑换 AUD
A$0.0338383323
|1 SDLX 兑换 GBP
￡0.0172383957
|1 SDLX 兑换 EUR
€0.0204306912
|1 SDLX 兑换 USD
$0.02128197
|1 SDLX 兑换 MYR
RM0.0944919468
|1 SDLX 兑换 TRY
₺0.7587022305
|1 SDLX 兑换 JPY
¥3.3350975187
|1 SDLX 兑换 RUB
₽2.1122355225
|1 SDLX 兑换 INR
₹1.8391878474
|1 SDLX 兑换 IDR
Rp343.2575325891
|1 SDLX 兑换 PHP
₱1.2469106223
|1 SDLX 兑换 EGP
￡E.1.0709087304
|1 SDLX 兑换 BRL
R$0.1264149018
|1 SDLX 兑换 CAD
C$0.0304332171
|1 SDLX 兑换 BDT
৳2.5955490612
|1 SDLX 兑换 NGN
₦33.1494349311
|1 SDLX 兑换 UAH
₴0.89384274
|1 SDLX 兑换 VES
Bs1.17050835
|1 SDLX 兑换 PKR
Rs5.9329875966
|1 SDLX 兑换 KZT
₸11.090034567
|1 SDLX 兑换 THB
฿0.7225228815
|1 SDLX 兑换 TWD
NT$0.6963460584
|1 SDLX 兑换 CHF
Fr0.019153773
|1 SDLX 兑换 HKD
HK$0.1655737266
|1 SDLX 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.2123940606