什么是SouloCoin (SOULO)

Soulofox NFT's are algorithmically generated, one of a kind, lore driven, and collectible non-fungible tokens. Each NFT owner will have proof of ownership stored on the Solana Blockchain. There are 2,222 Gen0 Foxian NFT's that sold out on October 9, 2021 but can still be purchased on the secondary markets (see FAQ question 'Where can I purchase a Soulofox NFT'). Soulofox is building a play-to-earn 2D RPG Game where NFT holders will decide the next steps of our story and game, with community input driving future updates. Our game will include in-game currency ('Foxycoin' which will also be a public token on the Solana blockchain), a Marketplace, Merchandise Shop, Land Ownership, and Staking Rewards.

SouloCoin (SOULO) 资源 官网