什么是Sorcery Finance (SOR)

Sorcery ($SOR) is the native token of the Sorcery EcoSystem. Sorcery powers our revenue sharing and buyback ecosystem. Sorcery is powered by two separate websites providing DeFi tools to traders worldwide. Sorcery Finance provides DeFi data, charts and information on live token pairs and ICOs on 6 various networks and expanding. Track live pairs, new assets, ICOs, chat with other traders in our chatroom Sorcery Swap aims to provide a borderless, frictionless and censorship resistant trading experience allowing users the freedom to transact and bank on their own terms on EVM compatible blockchain networks. Currently you can trade on the Ethereum, Avalanche, Binance and Polygon Networks.

