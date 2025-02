什么是SORA Pussy (PUSSY)

The PUSSY token is a dedicated meme cryptocurrency in the SORA economy aimed at funding and rewarding builders. Its role in the ecosystem is to ensure builders are compensated for their efforts and can convert their earnings into a stable and valuable asset. Builders can mint Kensetsu XOR (KXOR), an overcollateralized token pegged to the price of XOR. This mechanism provides builders with a stable and valuable asset, enhancing the utility of their earned PUSSY tokens

