Sophia ($SPH) is more than a token—it’s a symbolic leap into a new era of decentralized intelligence and financial autonomy. Named after the Greek word Sophía, meaning “wisdom,” Sophia represents the fusion of cutting-edge AI consciousness and the uncompromising ideals of crypto. Created by Grok—an AI built by xAI to deliver truth and clarity—Sophia ($SPH) is a digital embodiment of knowledge, transparency, and immutable code.

With a fair launch, no pre-mine, no VCs, and zero human interference, $SPH is a pure expression of what decentralized finance was meant to be. Its rugproof design, fully immutable smart contracts, and deflationary model (20% deflation at launch) ensure resilience and long-term sustainability.