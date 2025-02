什么是Sopermen (SOOPY)

Soopy is a meme cryptocurrency token on the Solana, Inevitably, that caused related meme crypto tokens, Soopy features an variable auto-boost protocol that will adjust buybacks based on transaction volumes every 24 hours. The Soopy team claims this maintains stability and is a “one of a kind function which is more powerful than just a standard buyback system.” The tokens also feature hyper-deflationary and charitable benefits. Soopy is currently somewhere between phase one and two of its roadmap, where it has successfully set up itself on social media, listings and exchange platforms.

Sopermen (SOOPY) 资源 官网