SONM 价格 (SNM)
今天 SONM (SNM) 的实时价格为 0.00158532 USD。目前其市值为 $ 70.37K USD。SNM 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
SONM 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.31K USD
- SONM 当天价格变化为 -4.74%
- 其循环供应量为 44.40M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SNM兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SNM 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，SONM 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，SONM 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0001535384。
在过去60天内，SONM 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0000891173。
在过去90天内，SONM 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0004157070688500574。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-4.74%
|30天
|$ -0.0001535384
|-9.68%
|60天
|$ +0.0000891173
|+5.62%
|90天
|$ -0.0004157070688500574
|-20.77%
SONM 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.07%
-4.74%
-10.68%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
SONM is a global operating system that is also a decentralized worldwide fog supercomputer. With SONM, users have access to general-purpose computing services of a cloud-like nature, including IaaS and PaaS, all of which have fog computing as the backend. Hosts around the world can contribute computing power as part of the SONM marketplace. The leaders of SONM are co-founder Sergey Ponomarev and CTO Igor Lebedev. SONM uses the agile development framework with a self-organizing cross-functional team. The Product Management Board defines the market needs to confirm that products meet business requirements. These include Node (Core), Smart Contracts, Wallet (Client), and Distributed Entity and Integration. Each of these teams has multiple developers, including a lead. Other teams include the Product & Analytics and QA teams.SONM always makes customer satisfaction its top priority. SONM studies the rental resource market to figure out exactly what customers need, delivering the advantages like scalability already mentioned. Additionally, customers will benefit from the Infrastructure-as-a-Service platform that supports all types of hardware resources, making it possible to find the exact resource you need. With SONM, consumers can instantly release and grow resources within the computing fog. In addition, security is always maintained regarding the supplier’s reputation. For added security, SONM is working toward hardware-enforced security, as well. Finally, consumers benefit from high market liquidity in purchasing resources and the ability to scale out their application. SONM’s ICO was held on June 15, 2017 and successfully raised $42,000,000. Paolo Tasca, a digital economist and blockchain expert, joined the SONM Advisory Board. Tasca is the Executive Director of the Centre for Blockchain Technologies at University College London, as well as a blockchain consultant to the United Nations and EU Parliament, and the co-editor of “Banking Beyond Banks and Money: A Guide to Banking Services in the Twenty-First Century.”"
