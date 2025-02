什么是SoMon (OWO)

2024 by an experience team, SoMon Token is a decentralized project that gifts NFTs from across the metaverse to its holders. Token holders will be randomly air dropped NFTs of other up and coming projects as well as join the community in partial ownership of rare and high value NFTs only available to the elite. From a Bored Ape to a crypto punk, partnerships have been formed with NFT projects that have been vetted by the team. The project will have a DAO for partial ownership of high value NFTs. NFT is the native token of the project. The team conducted a stealth launch with no presale. The founders liquidity is locked.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

SoMon (OWO) 资源 官网