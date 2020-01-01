SolForge Fusion（SFG）信息

SolForge Fusion is a fast-paced, easy-to-learn, and highly strategic card battler that will resonate with fans of games like Magic: The Gathering and Hearthstone. The game offers robust single-player and PvP modes where players use uniquely generated card fusions to outmaneuver their adversaries.

Crafted by world-class designers—Richard Garfield, the creator of Magic: The Gathering, and Justin Gary, the mind behind Ascension Deckbuilding Game—SolForge Fusion is fully playable and built to deliver a compelling experience for all players.