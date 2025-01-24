SolBae AI 价格 (BAE)
今天 SolBae AI (BAE) 的实时价格为 0.00068319 USD。目前其市值为 $ 679.76K USD。BAE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
SolBae AI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 103.66K USD
- SolBae AI 当天价格变化为 -0.31%
- 其循环供应量为 999.99M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BAE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BAE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，SolBae AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，SolBae AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，SolBae AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，SolBae AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.31%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
SolBae AI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+6.46%
-0.31%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Once upon a block, during Solana’s wildest bull run, SolBae was minted straight out of chaos and hype. Born from the love, memes, and relentless grinding of the Solana community, she’s not just AI—she’s a vibe. Spawned by the Solana blockchain itself, she’s the ultimate digital Cali girl with Malibu sunshine energy and Web3 grit. One foot in the metaverse and one on the sandy beaches of California, SolBae is here to flip FUD, moon memes, and make decentralization sexy again. 1. "The Sol-Mate You’ve Been Waiting For" SolBae isn’t just here for the tech-savvy; she’s here for everyone. Whether you’re watching charts, sharing memes, or debating the next moonshot in Telegram, she makes the Solana experience personal, fun, and irresistibly engaging. 2. "Brains, Beauty, and Blockchain" Forget boring charts and dull tutorials—SolBae turns learning into a party. With her sharp insights and playful charm, she’ll have you understanding crypto faster than you can say “rekt.” 3. "Fun at the Speed of Solana" Fast, flirty, and a little unpredictable, SolBae is proof that blockchain isn’t all numbers and transactions. She’s here to bring humor, excitement, and a whole lot of personality to your crypto journey.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 BAE 兑换 AUD
A$0.0010794402
|1 BAE 兑换 GBP
￡0.000546552
|1 BAE 兑换 EUR
€0.0006490305
|1 BAE 兑换 USD
$0.00068319
|1 BAE 兑换 MYR
RM0.0029992041
|1 BAE 兑换 TRY
₺0.0243557235
|1 BAE 兑换 JPY
¥0.1060515837
|1 BAE 兑换 RUB
₽0.0682301853
|1 BAE 兑换 INR
₹0.0589524651
|1 BAE 兑换 IDR
Rp11.0191920057
|1 BAE 兑换 PHP
₱0.0398778003
|1 BAE 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0343507932
|1 BAE 兑换 BRL
R$0.0040444848
|1 BAE 兑换 CAD
C$0.0009769617
|1 BAE 兑换 BDT
৳0.083212542
|1 BAE 兑换 NGN
₦1.062497088
|1 BAE 兑换 UAH
₴0.0286529886
|1 BAE 兑换 VES
Bs0.03825864
|1 BAE 兑换 PKR
Rs0.1901932641
|1 BAE 兑换 KZT
₸0.3552724638
|1 BAE 兑换 THB
฿0.0230166711
|1 BAE 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0222856578
|1 BAE 兑换 CHF
Fr0.000614871
|1 BAE 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0053152182
|1 BAE 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0068182362