Solayer Staked SOL（SSOL）代币经济学
Solayer Staked SOL（SSOL）信息
Solayer is the dominant restaking marketplace on Solana..
We aim to empower on-chain decentralized applications (dApps) with improved network bandwidth while securing the L1 at the same time.
Our goal is to provide dApps on Solana with a greater likelihood of securing block space and prioritizing transaction inclusion.
sSOL is the universal liquidity layer for delegates [dApps] and LRTs on Solayer. Every unit of SOL can be perceived as a unit of blockspace lent towards dApps, securing network bandwidth and TPS.
The stake delegated towards dApps, which derives an AVS SPL token, is built on top of sSOL-SOL liquidity. Similarly, LRTs are built on top of sSOL liquidity interface to generate vault strategies.
There are various ways of utilizing sSOL and earning maximum yield as an sSOL holder. You can delegate to dApps to bootstrap network bandwidth or participate in DeFi strategies to earn additional APY, starting with our launch partners.
Now we will go through a couple of examples on how you can put your sSOL to work in AMMs, lending protocols, perpetual exchanges, and more.
Liquidity Vaults on Kamino Kamino’s liquidity vaults are an automated liquidity solution that allows users to earn yield on their crypto assets by providing liquidity to concentrated liquidity market makers (CLMMs).
A vault deploys liquidity into an underlying DEX pool, consisting of 2 tokens. When you deposit into a vault, you earn fees from trading volume.
In other words, if you deposit into a pool with sSOL and SOL, any token swaps that utilize that pool will incur a small cost to the swapper. As a Kamino depositor, you earn from that swap fee.
Vault Capital Deposit Example
Situation: You have 100 sSOL worth $10,000 USD. You want to earn yield on your assets without active management.
Use Case: Deposit your sSOL into a Kamino vault. Your sSOL will provide liquidity to a DEX, earning fees from trading volume. Kamino automates rebalancing and compounding, maximizing your yield.
Benefit: Earn yield passively while maintaining exposure to sSOL.
Liquidity Provision on Orca Orca utilizes a Concentrated Liquidity Automated Market Maker (CLAMM) to enhance capital efficiency and yield for liquidity providers. By providing liquidity to Orca’s pools, users can earn yield on their crypto assets through trading fees.
When you provide liquidity to an Orca pool, such as the sSOL-SOL pair, you earn fees from each token swap within that pool. This means if you deposit sSOL and SOL into the pool, any trades that occur between these tokens will generate fees, which are distributed to you as a liquidity provider. Orca automates this process, ensuring optimal capital efficiency and low slippage.
LP Example
Situation: You have 100 sSOL worth $10,000 USD. You want to earn yield on your assets without active management.
Use Case: Deposit your sSOL and an equivalent amount of SOL into an Orca CLAMM pool. Your sSOL and SOL will provide liquidity to the DEX, earning fees from trading volume. Orca’s advanced CLAMM technology will ensure that your assets are utilized efficiently, maximizing your returns.
Benefit: Earn yield passively from trading fees while maintaining exposure to both sSOL and SOL.
Solayer Staked SOL（SSOL）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Solayer Staked SOL（SSOL）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Solayer Staked SOL（SSOL）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Solayer Staked SOL（SSOL）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 SSOL 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
SSOL 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 SSOL 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 SSOL 代币的实时价格吧！
