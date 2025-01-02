Solayer Staked SOL 价格 (SSOL)
今天 Solayer Staked SOL (SSOL) 的实时价格为 216.76 USD。目前其市值为 $ 283.35M USD。SSOL 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Solayer Staked SOL 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 2.54M USD
- Solayer Staked SOL 当天价格变化为 +9.63%
- 其循环供应量为 1.31M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SSOL兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SSOL 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Solayer Staked SOL 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +19.04。
在过去30天内，Solayer Staked SOL 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -14.8818962360。
在过去60天内，Solayer Staked SOL 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +62.0662347120。
在过去90天内，Solayer Staked SOL 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +72.18060131057747。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +19.04
|+9.63%
|30天
|$ -14.8818962360
|-6.86%
|60天
|$ +62.0662347120
|+28.63%
|90天
|$ +72.18060131057747
|+49.92%
Solayer Staked SOL 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.44%
+9.63%
+9.89%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Solayer is the dominant restaking marketplace on Solana.. We aim to empower on-chain decentralized applications (dApps) with improved network bandwidth while securing the L1 at the same time. Our goal is to provide dApps on Solana with a greater likelihood of securing block space and prioritizing transaction inclusion. sSOL is the universal liquidity layer for delegates [dApps] and LRTs on Solayer. Every unit of SOL can be perceived as a unit of blockspace lent towards dApps, securing network bandwidth and TPS. The stake delegated towards dApps, which derives an AVS SPL token, is built on top of sSOL-SOL liquidity. Similarly, LRTs are built on top of sSOL liquidity interface to generate vault strategies. There are various ways of utilizing sSOL and earning maximum yield as an sSOL holder. You can delegate to dApps to bootstrap network bandwidth or participate in DeFi strategies to earn additional APY, starting with our launch partners. There are various ways of utilizing sSOL and earning maximum yield as an sSOL Holder. You can delegate to dApps to bootstrap network bandwidth or participate in DeFi strategies to earn additional APY, starting with our launch partners. Now we will go through a couple of examples on how you can put your sSOL to work in AMMs, lending protocols, perpetual exchanges, and more. Liquidity Vaults on Kamino Kamino’s liquidity vaults are an automated liquidity solution that allows users to earn yield on their crypto assets by providing liquidity to concentrated liquidity market makers (CLMMs). A vault deploys liquidity into an underlying DEX pool, consisting of 2 tokens. When you deposit into a vault, you earn fees from trading volume. In other words, if you deposit into a pool with sSOL and SOL, any token swaps that utilize that pool will incur a small cost to the swapper. As a Kamino depositor, you earn from that swap fee. Vault Capital Deposit Example Situation: You have 100 sSOL worth $10,000 USD. You want to earn yield on your assets without active management. Use Case: Deposit your sSOL into a Kamino vault. Your sSOL will provide liquidity to a DEX, earning fees from trading volume. Kamino automates rebalancing and compounding, maximizing your yield. Benefit: Earn yield passively while maintaining exposure to sSOL. Liquidity Provision on Orca Orca utilizes a Concentrated Liquidity Automated Market Maker (CLAMM) to enhance capital efficiency and yield for liquidity providers. By providing liquidity to Orca’s pools, users can earn yield on their crypto assets through trading fees. When you provide liquidity to an Orca pool, such as the sSOL-SOL pair, you earn fees from each token swap within that pool. This means if you deposit sSOL and SOL into the pool, any trades that occur between these tokens will generate fees, which are distributed to you as a liquidity provider. Orca automates this process, ensuring optimal capital efficiency and low slippage. LP Example Situation: You have 100 sSOL worth $10,000 USD. You want to earn yield on your assets without active management. Use Case: Deposit your sSOL and an equivalent amount of SOL into an Orca CLAMM pool. Your sSOL and SOL will provide liquidity to the DEX, earning fees from trading volume. Orca’s advanced CLAMM technology will ensure that your assets are utilized efficiently, maximizing your returns. Benefit: Earn yield passively from trading fees while maintaining exposure to both sSOL and SOL.
