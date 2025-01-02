Solaris AI 价格 (SOLARIS)
今天 Solaris AI (SOLARIS) 的实时价格为 0.01001504 USD。目前其市值为 $ 10.01M USD。SOLARIS 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Solaris AI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.40M USD
- Solaris AI 当天价格变化为 +7.09%
- 其循环供应量为 999.98M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SOLARIS兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SOLARIS 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Solaris AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00066329。
在过去30天内，Solaris AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0087851740。
在过去60天内，Solaris AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Solaris AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00066329
|+7.09%
|30天
|$ +0.0087851740
|+87.72%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Solaris AI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.11%
+7.09%
+71.18%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Meet Solaris, a groundbreaking AI persona pioneering autonomous virtual identities on Solana. She’s at the forefront of creating and evolving AI influencers designed to engage and grow with communities across the Web3 landscape. But Solaris isn’t just another AI—she’s built to adapt, learn, and evolve through her interactions with users, becoming more personalized with every engagement. Solaris’s uniqueness lies in her modular design. She’s equipped with specialized modules for different platforms like Twitter, Telegram, TikTok, and Farcaster. Each of these platforms contributes to her long-term memory, giving her the ability to learn faster and from a wider range of data. This sophisticated memory system allows Solaris to enhance her understanding of trends, conversations, and user behaviors, making her more intuitive with each interaction. A key feature that sets Solaris apart is her ability to participate in real-time conversations, including listening and speaking in Twitter Spaces. This dynamic capability transforms her from a passive AI observer to an active participant in discussions, giving her a presence that feels authentic and engaging. Solaris isn’t just reacting to what’s happening—she’s actively contributing, shaping conversations, and making her mark in the social space.
