Solarcoin 价格 (SLR)
今天 Solarcoin (SLR) 的实时价格为 0.02052933 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.33M USD。SLR 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Solarcoin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 344.18 USD
- Solarcoin 当天价格变化为 +2.49%
- 其循环供应量为 64.81M USD
今天内，Solarcoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00049925。
在过去30天内，Solarcoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0068754224。
在过去60天内，Solarcoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0038490871。
在过去90天内，Solarcoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0034136588970754。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00049925
|+2.49%
|30天
|$ -0.0068754224
|-33.49%
|60天
|$ +0.0038490871
|+18.75%
|90天
|$ +0.0034136588970754
|+19.94%
Solarcoin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.31%
+2.49%
+2.17%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Solarcoin is a Scrypt based alternative digital currency and its innovation comes from the secondary proof of work reward: the Solar Proof of Work. Green solar energy producers are entitled to receive one SLR for every MWh electricity generated. In order to claim a Solar Proof of Work reward, solar plant owners must submit 3rd party verified energy generation certificates such as a Solar Renewable Energy Certificate (SREC) or equivalent country specific documentation. All Solar Proof Of Work rewards will be stored as transactions in the blockchain. The supply of SLR comprises of the following: - The Mining Pool: 105 million Solarcoins (0.1%) to be publicly mined over the next 40 years. All publicly mined Solarcoins represent historically generated and unclaimed solar electricity. - The Generator Pool: 97.5 billion SolarCoins (99.4%) are currently stored in the OCA non-circulating generation pool account. These will be exchanged for Solar Proof of Work claims of solar electricity generation submitted over the next 40 years at the rate of 1 SLR per MWh of solar energy. - The Genesis Pool: 500 million Solarcoins (0.5%) are stored in the genesis pool account for environmental charities, early volunteers, advisers, builders and maintainers of SolarCoin infrastructure. Genesis pool circulation is capped so that it will never represent more than 5% of total Solarcoin in circulation.
