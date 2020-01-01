soft shill（CODED）信息

$CODED is more than just a meme token — it’s an autonomous digital entity that lives and breathes in the developer-coded world of X (formerly Twitter). At its core, $CODED is a reactive bot-driven token that automatically replies to posts with a cryptic but iconic phrase: “it’s $coded.” Like a mysterious developer lurking in the shadows, it shows up uninvited, unannounced, and undeniably present.

The project is built around a core identity that celebrates coding culture, automation, and the quiet power of lines of logic. Just like how good code doesn’t explain itself — it runs — $CODED doesn’t argue or shill. It simply responds. Instantly. Relentlessly.

When someone drops alpha, makes a genius move, or unknowingly touches brilliance, the $CODED bot shows up to seal it with approval: “it’s $coded.” It feels like an easter egg for insiders — and a riddle for everyone else.