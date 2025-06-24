SocialGrowAI 价格 (GROWAI)
今天 SocialGrowAI (GROWAI) 的实时价格为 0.00133196 USD。目前其市值为 $ 418.73K USD。GROWAI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
SocialGrowAI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- SocialGrowAI 当天价格变化为 +4.64%
- 其循环供应量为 314.36M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 GROWAI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 GROWAI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，SocialGrowAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，SocialGrowAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0002885519。
在过去60天内，SocialGrowAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0001350983。
在过去90天内，SocialGrowAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0005646133198293537。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+4.64%
|30天
|$ -0.0002885519
|-21.66%
|60天
|$ -0.0001350983
|-10.14%
|90天
|$ -0.0005646133198293537
|-29.77%
SocialGrowAI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.08%
+4.64%
-14.62%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Revolutionize Your Token Journey with SocialGrowAI - the home of DeFAI. Unleash a seamless multi-chain experience with SocialGrowAI, your ultimate hub for trading, launching, and earning tokens. This all-in-one platform integrates Telegram and X, empowering a dynamic array of multi-chain Telegram bots, AI agents, and web apps. With innovative gamified features, SocialGrowAI offers a groundbreaking, AI-optimized platform for multi-chain trading, launching, and earning tokens all in one place. ECOSYSTEM FEATURES: SocialGrowAI Trade Bot Buy and sell on many of the most popular chains including ETH, SOL, BASE, BSC, and TON. Working with a dominating trading platform that is currently under NDA, you can expect the best tools for buying and selling across the entire space. Quick Token Launcher Our $0 multi-chain token launcher provides an easy-to-use flow, to rapidly launch any token via Telegram in minutes. Launch, distribute, renounce, and lock liquidity using the SocialGrowAI Bot. Additional rewards can be earned when using one of our partner Telegram mini apps. Faucet/Reward System Our unparalleled reward system integrated within our partner Telegram apps enables thousands of projects to reward their communities. For the first time, Telegram mini apps will no longer rely on a single airdrop to maintain retention, which has proven through thousands of case studies to drastically reduce a project's life cycle. Our unique faucet system rewards loyalty, participation and allows you to earn additional daily tokens nearing migration via our token launcher. Telegram Mini Apps While a highly saturated ecosystem with copy and pasted mechanics, our unique outlook enable us to create bespoke mini apps for projects with already established communities, removing the reliance of a single airdrop for retention and replacing it with our array of features, including trading, launching and earning to drastically increase user retention and the lifecycle of the integrated projects. Integrated IDO SocialGrowAI provides an integrated decentralized multi-chain IDO feature that provides the tools for projects to fundraise and whitelist easily within the Telegram app. This seamless system will provide additional necessary tools for teams looking to launch a more comprehensive project. AI Integration Across all of our features, AI optimizations will be prevalent. We have a highly experienced development team that specializes in AI. Utilising our AI agent, we will be the first $0 Multi-chain launcher via X and Telegram.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
了解 SocialGrowAI（GROWAI）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 GROWAI 代币的完整经济学！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 GROWAI 兑换 VND
₫35.0505274
|1 GROWAI 兑换 AUD
A$0.0020378988
|1 GROWAI 兑换 GBP
￡0.0009723308
|1 GROWAI 兑换 EUR
€0.0011454856
|1 GROWAI 兑换 USD
$0.00133196
|1 GROWAI 兑换 MYR
RM0.0056475104
|1 GROWAI 兑换 TRY
₺0.0527988944
|1 GROWAI 兑换 JPY
¥0.1931741588
|1 GROWAI 兑换 RUB
₽0.104758654
|1 GROWAI 兑换 INR
₹0.1145885188
|1 GROWAI 兑换 IDR
Rp21.8354063424
|1 GROWAI 兑换 KRW
₩1.8121848584
|1 GROWAI 兑换 PHP
₱0.0758151632
|1 GROWAI 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0666512784
|1 GROWAI 兑换 BRL
R$0.0073124604
|1 GROWAI 兑换 CAD
C$0.0018247852
|1 GROWAI 兑换 BDT
৳0.162765512
|1 GROWAI 兑换 NGN
₦2.0650441448
|1 GROWAI 兑换 UAH
₴0.0557691652
|1 GROWAI 兑换 VES
Bs0.13719188
|1 GROWAI 兑换 PKR
Rs0.377743856
|1 GROWAI 兑换 KZT
₸0.6951765632
|1 GROWAI 兑换 THB
฿0.0435151332
|1 GROWAI 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0393061396
|1 GROWAI 兑换 AED
د.إ0.0048882932
|1 GROWAI 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0010788876
|1 GROWAI 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0104425664
|1 GROWAI 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.012054238
|1 GROWAI 兑换 MXN
$0.0253471988