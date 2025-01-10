什么是Social Edge (SEDGE)

Aimed at investors looking to improve their data collection and enhance their trading experience, Social Edge has build an AI-powered Browser Extension and Telegram bot to filter and assess token data and X / Twitter insights and enable investors to quickly act on gathered data. As such, our v1 product, while subject to continuous changes and additions, offers investors a tool to enhance their trading performance, providing the following functionalities: Trend Analysis: Analyzes how many 'calls' and 'supporters' a certain token associated to a hashtag or cashtag has received, and by who. Enables traders to be optimally informed before making decisions Token Analysis: Analyzes key token data, safety and provides information (i.e. Social Links) of tokens associated to used hashtags or cashtags in a respective Twitter/X post Instant Trading: Click on a used hashtag or cashtag and automatically be pointed to your favourite sniper bot in Telegram (i.e. BananaGun, Maestro)

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Social Edge (SEDGE) 资源 白皮书 官网