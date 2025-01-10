Social Edge 价格 (SEDGE)

USD

Social Edge (SEDGE) 实时价格图表

$0.171754
$0.171754$0.171754
+16.80%(1D)

今天 Social Edge (SEDGE) 的价格

今天 Social Edge (SEDGE) 的实时价格为 0.171754 USD。目前其市值为 $ 171.75K USD。SEDGE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Social Edge 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 11.21K USD
- Social Edge 当天价格变化为 +16.81%
- 其循环供应量为 1.00M USD

在获取 MEXC 上从 SEDGE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SEDGE 价格信息的首选平台。

Social Edge (SEDGE) 价格表现 USD

今天内，Social Edge 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.02472001
在过去30天内，Social Edge 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去60天内，Social Edge 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去90天内，Social Edge 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ +0.02472001+16.81%
30天$ 0--
60天$ 0--
90天$ 0--

Social Edge (SEDGE) 价格分析

Social Edge 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：

$ 0.142444
$ 0.142444$ 0.142444

$ 0.174891
$ 0.174891$ 0.174891

$ 0.856294
$ 0.856294$ 0.856294

-0.12%

+16.81%

-5.75%

Social Edge (SEDGE) 市场信息

深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：

$ 171.75K
$ 171.75K$ 171.75K

$ 11.21K
$ 11.21K$ 11.21K

1.00M
1.00M 1.00M

什么是Social Edge (SEDGE)

Aimed at investors looking to improve their data collection and enhance their trading experience, Social Edge has build an AI-powered Browser Extension and Telegram bot to filter and assess token data and X / Twitter insights and enable investors to quickly act on gathered data. As such, our v1 product, while subject to continuous changes and additions, offers investors a tool to enhance their trading performance, providing the following functionalities: Trend Analysis: Analyzes how many 'calls' and 'supporters' a certain token associated to a hashtag or cashtag has received, and by who. Enables traders to be optimally informed before making decisions Token Analysis: Analyzes key token data, safety and provides information (i.e. Social Links) of tokens associated to used hashtags or cashtags in a respective Twitter/X post Instant Trading: Click on a used hashtag or cashtag and automatically be pointed to your favourite sniper bot in Telegram (i.e. BananaGun, Maestro)

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Social Edge (SEDGE) 资源

白皮书
官网

大家还在问：关于 Social Edge (SEDGE) 的其他问题

免责声明

加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。

SEDGE 兑换为当地货币

1 SEDGE 兑换 AUD
A$0.27652394
1 SEDGE 兑换 GBP
0.13912074
1 SEDGE 兑换 EUR
0.16660138
1 SEDGE 兑换 USD
$0.171754
1 SEDGE 兑换 MYR
RM0.77117546
1 SEDGE 兑换 TRY
6.08352668
1 SEDGE 兑换 JPY
¥27.137132
1 SEDGE 兑换 RUB
17.51719046
1 SEDGE 兑换 INR
14.77427908
1 SEDGE 兑换 IDR
Rp2,770.22541862
1 SEDGE 兑换 PHP
10.04932654
1 SEDGE 兑换 EGP
￡E.8.6821647
1 SEDGE 兑换 BRL
R$1.0391117
1 SEDGE 兑换 CAD
C$0.24732576
1 SEDGE 兑换 BDT
20.95055292
1 SEDGE 兑换 NGN
265.87175692
1 SEDGE 兑换 UAH
7.28065206
1 SEDGE 兑换 VES
Bs9.102962
1 SEDGE 兑换 PKR
Rs47.89532044
1 SEDGE 兑换 KZT
90.30138304
1 SEDGE 兑换 THB
฿5.93753578
1 SEDGE 兑换 TWD
NT$5.66101184
1 SEDGE 兑换 CHF
Fr0.15629614
1 SEDGE 兑换 HKD
HK$1.33624612
1 SEDGE 兑换 MAD
.د.م1.72784524