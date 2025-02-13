Snark Launch 价格 ($SNRK)
今天 Snark Launch ($SNRK) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。$SNRK 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Snark Launch 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.92 USD
- Snark Launch 当天价格变化为 +1.25%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 $SNRK兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 $SNRK 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Snark Launch 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Snark Launch 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Snark Launch 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Snark Launch 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.25%
|30天
|$ 0
|-23.91%
|60天
|$ 0
|-37.09%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Snark Launch 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
+1.25%
-10.65%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Snark Launch is a powerful decentralized launchpad platform that is built on the zkSync blockchain. It is specifically designed to allow new and innovative blockchain projects to be launched on the network while providing significant growth opportunities for these projects. With Snark Launch, users can participate in any of the launches, as long as they hold a set amount of SNRK tokens, which gives them the benefit of investing in a project at its early stages and an early token price discount. What makes your project unique? The Snark Launchpad is an innovative platform built on the ZkSync network, offering developers an easy and cost-effective way to launch decentralized applications (DApps). With its cutting-edge technology and range of developer-friendly tools, the Snark Launchpad is poised to revolutionize the DApp development landscape, empowering developers to build and deploy applications more quickly and efficiently than ever before. Mission Our mission is to empower developers and entrepreneurs in the crypto space by providing them with a cutting-edge platform to launch and incubate their projects. History of your project. We believe that access to capital and community support are critical factors in the success of any new venture, and we are committed to providing both through our innovative Snark Launchpad ecosystem. At the same time, we are passionate about creating opportunities for retail investors to get in on the ground floor of new and exciting projects, giving them access to the kind of early-stage investing that was previously reserved for a privileged few. By leveraging the power of ZkSync and our $SNRK token, we are building a more inclusive and democratic ecosystem that puts the power of innovation and entrepreneurship in the hands of everyone. What’s next for your project? Our mission is to empower developers and entrepreneurs in the crypto space by providing them with a cut
