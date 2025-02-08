什么是Smart World Union (SWU)

Smart World Union has launched the SWU. SWU will be a utility token to be used for payments, purchases and traceable transactions within the renewable energy industry. The SWU want to use the blockchain to change how we consume energy in a world that is already undergoing an energy transition. The goal is to provide complete transparency throughout the entire energy value chain, which includes power generation, transmission, distribution, and consumption. SMART WORLD UNION is the new energy token, aiming to rise to the future challenges of the energy industry.

