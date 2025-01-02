Smart Valor 价格 (VALOR)
今天 Smart Valor (VALOR) 的实时价格为 0.095615 USD。目前其市值为 $ 4.96M USD。VALOR 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Smart Valor 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 262.35K USD
- Smart Valor 当天价格变化为 +0.83%
- 其循环供应量为 51.70M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 VALOR兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 VALOR 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Smart Valor 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00078859。
在过去30天内，Smart Valor 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0195243917。
在过去60天内，Smart Valor 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0014568761。
在过去90天内，Smart Valor 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0109507435782561。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00078859
|+0.83%
|30天
|$ -0.0195243917
|-20.41%
|60天
|$ +0.0014568761
|+1.52%
|90天
|$ -0.0109507435782561
|-10.27%
Smart Valor 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.08%
+0.83%
-2.39%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
VALOR token VALOR token is legal, transparent and accessible. Every VALOR can be traced back to its origin and each VALOR fund has its own public address. With its transparency, SMART VALOR is best-in-the-industry for token governance. Slash your transaction fees by 30% when you pay with VALOR on the SMART VALOR exchange and earn up to 7% per annual staking VALOR on the SMART VALOR exchange. Development Fund 2030 Purpose of the fund – to help SMART VALOR marketplaces succeed. To be gradually released over the next 10 years. Deployment of the fund is decided by the votes of VALOR holders. Liquidity Fund Since VALOR was first listed in April 2019, the Liquidity Fund has been used to improve VALOR liquidity on platforms and exchanges. This fund is still in use and may be increased in the future. Growth Fund 2017 The fund was set up in 2017 to support network growth through campaigns, bounties and airdrops. This fund is still not completely deployed and can be used in the future. Team Fund 2027 Set up in 2017 to attract and hire the best talent for the decade to come, this fund is used conservatively. Only 12% of the fund has been allocated to employees, contributors and advisors so far. This way, the interests of the team and other token holders are fully aligned. About Smart Valor SMART VALOR is a Switzerland-based technology fintech company founded in 2017. It has the distinction of launching the first fully regulated digital asset exchange out of Switzerland and Liechtenstein back in 2019, being and becoming the first European digital asset exchange to be listed on Nasdaq First North. Through its subsidiary in Germany, SMART VALOR Services GmbH, the company specialises in providing IT development services at the intersection of WEB 3 and AI. It serves business customers with a variety of technical solutions. These include API platform for exchange transactions such as e.g. Bitcoin purchases on the ticket machine network of Swiss national railways and white-label trading platform for banks and fintechs. With a proven track record of delivering robust financial solutions, never experiencing any type of security breach during the seven years since its inception, the company has established itself as a trusted gateway to Web3 technology.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 VALOR 兑换 AUD
A$0.15394015
|1 VALOR 兑换 GBP
￡0.076492
|1 VALOR 兑换 EUR
€0.0917904
|1 VALOR 兑换 USD
$0.095615
|1 VALOR 兑换 MYR
RM0.42739905
|1 VALOR 兑换 TRY
₺3.37616565
|1 VALOR 兑换 JPY
¥15.0077304
|1 VALOR 兑换 RUB
₽10.66011635
|1 VALOR 兑换 INR
₹8.1999424
|1 VALOR 兑换 IDR
Rp1,542.17720345
|1 VALOR 兑换 PHP
₱5.53706465
|1 VALOR 兑换 EGP
￡E.4.85437355
|1 VALOR 兑换 BRL
R$0.5947253
|1 VALOR 兑换 CAD
C$0.1376856
|1 VALOR 兑换 BDT
৳11.4259925
|1 VALOR 兑换 NGN
₦147.78158785
|1 VALOR 兑换 UAH
₴4.02634765
|1 VALOR 兑换 VES
Bs4.876365
|1 VALOR 兑换 PKR
Rs26.6479005
|1 VALOR 兑换 KZT
₸50.19118195
|1 VALOR 兑换 THB
฿3.2757699
|1 VALOR 兑换 TWD
NT$3.14477735
|1 VALOR 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0860535
|1 VALOR 兑换 HKD
HK$0.74292855
|1 VALOR 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.96666765