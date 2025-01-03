什么是SMACK ($SMACK)

SMACK is the representation of the famous internet OG meme Pepe Punch, also known as Punching Pepe, is a depiction of Pepe the Frog winding up a punch aimed at the screen from the perspective of the person viewing the image. The face of Pepe in this version also features the use of Smug Frog and shares similarities to Welcome To The Family, Son redraws featuring the character. Typically, memes using this Pepe variant revolve around him punching either the screen or the subject of the caption/creator. As a reaction image, Pepe Punch is often used in comments as a way to imply punching the original poster.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

SMACK ($SMACK) 资源 官网