Skycoin 价格 (SKY)
今天 Skycoin (SKY) 的实时价格为 0.05023 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.12M USD。SKY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Skycoin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.87 USD
- Skycoin 当天价格变化为 -0.02%
- 其循环供应量为 22.31M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SKY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SKY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Skycoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Skycoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0072581144。
在过去60天内，Skycoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0229868402。
在过去90天内，Skycoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.02%
|30天
|$ -0.0072581144
|-14.44%
|60天
|$ +0.0229868402
|+45.76%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Skycoin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
-0.02%
-13.34%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The Skycoin Platform is the most advanced blockchain platform in the world. Developed by early contributors to both Bitcoin and Ethereum, Skycoin’s platform is completely secure, infinitely scalable, and ISP independent. It uses its own specific distributed consensus algorithm, called Obelisk, instead of other commonly used algorithms like proof of work (POW) and proof of stake (POS). Obelisk uses the concept of ‘web of trust dynamics’ which distributes influence over the network and makes consensus decisions depending upon the influence score of each node. Each node subscribes to a select number of other network nodes, and the density of a node’s network of subscribers determines its influence on the network. Skycoin is very fast. With transaction speeds close to 2 seconds and no transaction fees it can rival any other cryptocurrency on the market as a payment method. The transaction costs of Skycoin are covered by Coin Hours. This is value paid to Skycoin holders for each hour they hold a Skycoin. Skycoin is against charging transaction costs and mining incentives as it only drives up the costs of the network. The biggest benefit of Skycoin is that it is energy efficient due to the Web-of-Trust social proof. It can even run on a 30-watt cell phone processor making it great for mobile payments. Centralization becomes less of an issue when anyone can participate in the blockchain. Sia stores tiny pieces of your files on dozens of nodes across the globe. This eliminates any single point of failure and ensures highest possible uptime, on par with other cloud storage providers. A major goal of Skycoin is to promote actual usage of cryptocurrency rather than speculation. Skywire, the flagship application of Skycoin, has the ambitious goal of decentralizing the internet at the hardware level and is about to begin the testnet in April. However, this is just one of the many facets of the Skycoin ecosystem. Skywire will not only provide decentralized bandwidth but also storage and computation, completing the holy trinity of commodities essential for the new internet. Skycoin also has its own ICO platform called Fiber, their own deterministic programming language, CX, derived from Golang, a private decentralized messenger system called Sky-Messenger, and a decentralized social media platform, BBS. Here is another way to think of Skycoin: An open-source, community-owned, hardware-based peer to peer internet designed from first principles and leveraging the incentive system of the blockchain.
|1 SKY 兑换 AUD
A$0.0808703
|1 SKY 兑换 GBP
￡0.040184
|1 SKY 兑换 EUR
€0.0482208
|1 SKY 兑换 USD
$0.05023
|1 SKY 兑换 MYR
RM0.2245281
|1 SKY 兑换 TRY
₺1.7736213
|1 SKY 兑换 JPY
¥7.8866123
|1 SKY 兑换 RUB
₽5.6001427
|1 SKY 兑换 INR
₹4.3077248
|1 SKY 兑换 IDR
Rp810.1611769
|1 SKY 兑换 PHP
₱2.9088193
|1 SKY 兑换 EGP
￡E.2.5501771
|1 SKY 兑换 BRL
R$0.3124306
|1 SKY 兑换 CAD
C$0.0723312
|1 SKY 兑换 BDT
৳6.002485
|1 SKY 兑换 NGN
₦77.6349857
|1 SKY 兑换 UAH
₴2.1151853
|1 SKY 兑换 VES
Bs2.56173
|1 SKY 兑换 PKR
Rs13.999101
|1 SKY 兑换 KZT
₸26.3672339
|1 SKY 兑换 THB
฿1.7208798
|1 SKY 兑换 TWD
NT$1.6520647
|1 SKY 兑换 CHF
Fr0.045207
|1 SKY 兑换 HKD
HK$0.3902871
|1 SKY 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.5078253