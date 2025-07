Skullcoin(SKULL)信息

Skullcoin is a culture-driven meme token built around the 💀 emoji, which has become a widely used symbol of humor and irony in digital communication. The project captures and amplifies the organic use of the skull emoji across platforms like Twitter, Telegram, and TikTok, turning a viral internet behavior into a decentralized network of cultural value. By aligning with an emoji that already dominates online expression, Skullcoin positions itself as a meme asset with built-in relevance and daily visibility, aiming to grow through community-driven narrative and cultural adoption.