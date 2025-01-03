Sirin Labs 价格 (SRN)
今天 Sirin Labs (SRN) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 304.37K USD。SRN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Sirin Labs 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 87.00 USD
- Sirin Labs 当天价格变化为 -1.57%
- 其循环供应量为 532.78M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SRN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SRN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Sirin Labs 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Sirin Labs 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Sirin Labs 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Sirin Labs 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.57%
|30天
|$ 0
|-6.12%
|60天
|$ 0
|+36.72%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Sirin Labs 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.01%
-1.57%
-0.44%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Sirin Labs Token is a crypto token developed by blockchain development company Sirin Labs, and is a part of the SIRIN Labs ecosystem. Sirin Labs has been developing the first blockchain smartphone, and every product of this company is committed to using their own blockchain! They promote use of digital currencies and decentralization through SRN tokens. Sirin Labs was found in 2014. Solarin was their first project, which gained popularity as the most secure phone in the world. Though it was a success and was endorsed by famous celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, the company declared a layoff of about one-third of the staff by 2015. The reason they announced was developments in other fields. In late 2017, Sirin Labs announced the ICO (Initial Public Offering) of Sirin Lab Token (SRN) in order to give their operations a new direction. Now, they focus on bringing new technology for mass adoption. SIRIN Labs has a vision of creating open source and secure devices for mass adoption. The biggest problem SRN tokens face is convincing average users of smartphone that a high security phone is worth investing in! If SRN tokens follow the recent trends and other products by SIRIN Labs become a success, then that day is not away when SRN token will be one of the top cryptocurrencies in the world. SRN tokens have immense potential for development. Given that the smartphone market is one of their targets, there’s a large industry that’s being picked on as an audience for the technology.
