什么是Sir (SIR)

The SIR token is a standard token created on Pinksale. The SIR is so lazy he just automatically mints the most standard of tokens. The total supply of sir tokens is 1.000.000. There is no buy, sell or transfer tax in the contract. Basic but a very clean contract as the project has passed two audits from Coinsult and Analytix. SIR might be lazy but protecting his investors is the most important to him. No tax

Sir (SIR) 资源 白皮书 官网